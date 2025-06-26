Sunshine, smiles and summer fun - Little Chelsea comes alive

Little Chelsea was buzzing with fun and laugher on Saturday 21st June as the much-loved Summer in Little Chelsea event returned - and what a day it was! With glorious sunshine overhead and iced coffee in hand, families, friends, couples and children flocked to the streets to enjoy a full day of community spirit, creativity and celebration.

The town centre was transformed into a hive of activity, with local favourites such as The Printers Playhouse hosting badge making and face painting, and The Incredible Cake Company delighting little ones with biscuit decorating and the Art House offering a variety of crafty activities, giving a taste of what they offer daily. Crowds gathered for live entertainment, character meet & greets and free tennis sessions, all adding to an electric atmosphere that carried on until the final moments of the day.

Handmade stalls, delicious food and drink, and low-cost children’s activities ensured there was something for everyone. A huge highlight was the appearance of Spiderman and two magical princesses, who proved to be a big hit with young visitors.

The day kicked off with a fantastic Dog Show, where local pooches competed in categories including Most Handsome Dog and Best Trick. Congratulations to all the entrants, particularly the winners of each category, with a special mention to Harper who stole the show with a truly brilliant performance winning the Best Trick Category.

Reflecting on the event’s success, event organiser, Lucy Hancock, said:

"We couldn't have asked for a better day. The sun was shining, the streets were buzzing, and the community came together in the most wonderful way. A huge thank you to all the volunteers, performers, traders, and of course our incredible local families who brought such energy and joy to the day. Little Chelsea is such a special place, and it was fantastic to see that celebrated in full colour. Now it’s time to start planning our Christmas event!"

Summer in Little Chelsea 2025 is aided and funded by Eastbourne BID. Luke Johnson from Eastbourne BID, said “Summer at Little Chelsea was a glowing reminder of what makes this corner of the town so unique, with its creativity and sense of community. It provided us all with some good old-fashioned summer fun. We can’t wait for next year already!”