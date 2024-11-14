Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On this World Diabetes Day, meet Sue who has put her Type 2 Diabetes into remission and Alex who has had her insulation medication for her Type 1 Diabetes reduced, both since losing over 12 stone between them with Slimming World groups in Yapton and Rustington

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's World Diabetes Day

Research shows that losing weight with Slimming World helps members living with type 2 diabetes improve their blood glucose levels and, for some, just like our fabulous Sue, even puts the condition into remission. How incredible is that!!!

And it works for people with type 1 diabetes too, such as our Alex, who just this week reported improved blood glucose levels and a reduction in her insulin after embracing food optimising, increasing her activity and losing 7 stone to reach her target!!!

Slimming World truly transforms lives!

If you'd love help to improve your health and find your confidence just go to www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group