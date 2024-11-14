Super slimmers report improved diabetes

By Kirsty Cheyne
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:57 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 12:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
On this World Diabetes Day, meet Sue who has put her Type 2 Diabetes into remission and Alex who has had her insulation medication for her Type 1 Diabetes reduced, both since losing over 12 stone between them with Slimming World groups in Yapton and Rustington

It's World Diabetes Day

Research shows that losing weight with Slimming World helps members living with type 2 diabetes improve their blood glucose levels and, for some, just like our fabulous Sue, even puts the condition into remission. How incredible is that!!!

And it works for people with type 1 diabetes too, such as our Alex, who just this week reported improved blood glucose levels and a reduction in her insulin after embracing food optimising, increasing her activity and losing 7 stone to reach her target!!!

Slimming World truly transforms lives!

If you'd love help to improve your health and find your confidence just go to www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group

Related topics:RustingtonYapton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice