Super youth choir comes to St Mary's Ringmer on April 3
Come and enjoy an hour of beautiful choral music at 7.30pm on Thursday 3rd April at St Mary the Virgin in Ringmer.
The concert will be performed by the choir of Luckley House School from Berkshire.
Their programme will include traditional choral music by Mozart, Goodall and Rutter, as well as some more light-hearted items, in a concert suitable for all the family.
In recent years, the choir has performed in the Wokingham area, and further afield at Brussels Cathedral, St Michael’s Church in Ghent, and The Minster in Wimborne.
They are on a short visit to Sussex and looking forward to their concert in Ringmer. Entry to the concert is free, with a retiring collection and refreshments served afterwards.