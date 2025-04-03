SuperCare expands residential children's home offering In Eastbourne

By Josh Woodman
Contributor
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 15:36 BST
SuperCare is proud to announce the opening of our newest residential children's home in Eastbourne.

Hyde Gardens is a 6 bedroom townhouse for children with learning disabilities and complex needs, further increasing supply of residential beds in East Sussex.

The home includes a 5 room therapy suite with a full Rompa suite, indoor garden with rock climbing wall and messy play area.

