SuperCare expands residential children's home offering In Eastbourne
SuperCare is proud to announce the opening of our newest residential children's home in Eastbourne.
Hyde Gardens is a 6 bedroom townhouse for children with learning disabilities and complex needs, further increasing supply of residential beds in East Sussex.
The home includes a 5 room therapy suite with a full Rompa suite, indoor garden with rock climbing wall and messy play area.