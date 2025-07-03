Supercars, smiles, and support: Saywell Track Day raises £12,135 for Snowdrop Trust

Car enthusiasts, families, and supporters headed to the historic circuit to witness a spectacular collection of rare and exotic supercars both racing on the track and lined up on the grid for photo opportunities. From sleek Ferraris to powerful Lamborghinis, the event gave attendees a rare chance to get up close to some of the world’s most prestigious vehicles. The incredible Pagani Zonda gained much attention as well as the Ferrari SF90XX which led the parade lap. There was also a surprise visit from the Pegg Collection which added to excitement of the day.

The day was hosted by Peter Saywell, Managing Director of Saywell International, who organises four charity track days annually in support of local causes.

“The atmosphere at this track day is electric,” said Di Levantine, Co-Founder of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. “There is so much excitement surrounding these cars and it’s a privilege to view them up close. There were so many families having the most amazing time.”

Among the day’s highlights was the parade lap, where several Snowdrop children – including Zachary, Elsie, Derren, and Jack – were treated to unforgettable rides in their favourite supercars. “To see Snowdrop families enjoy quality time together like this is wonderful,” Levantine added. “We are so grateful to Peter and all the drivers for their generosity and patience with the public. This is an incredible amount to raise in just one day.”

Funds from the event will go towards organising a special family day out including siblings and grandparents, as we understand the impact of caring for a sick children affects the whole family and it is difficult to spend quality time spent together.

“We know how important it is to treasure family time together,” said Di Levantine. “Thanks to Peter’s support and the generosity of everyone who attended and donated — including those who entered the raffle — this day has made a real difference.”

For more information - www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com

