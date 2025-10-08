Support event opened up to unpaid carers in East Sussex

Unpaid carers across East Sussex will be able to get advice and guidance at a free drop in event.

For the first time, East Sussex County Council’s care and support drop in event on Tuesday, October 14, will welcome unpaid carers of which there are an estimated 69,000 in the county.

Along with care and support businesses and personal assistants, they will be able to get valuable advice and details of support to help in their caring role from a range of services and organisations.

Cllr Carl Maynard, the council’s lead member for adult social care and health, said: “I’m delighted that the event has been opened up to the army of unpaid carers in the county.According to Carers UK data there are an estimated 69,000 in East Sussex, but that figure could be a lot higher.

“This event gives those people a chance to find out what support is available to make their lives a little easier and gives care businesses and personal assistants the opportunity to get help in their caring role or gain insight into growing their business.”

This year’s event will take place at Uckfield Civic Centre and will include a range of stands hosted by organisations including Care for the Carers, the Association of Carers, Age UK East Sussex, Citizen’s Advice, DISC - Dementia Support, and representatives from East Sussex County Council services, among others.

Those attending can drop in any time between 11am and 2pm, but are asked to book a place ahead of the event by visiting Select tickets – FREE Care and Support Drop In Event - Uckfield – Uckfield Civic Centre, Civic Approach, Uckfield, East Sussex

Anyone with questions about the event can email [email protected]