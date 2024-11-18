Support for Flepham Village Post Office
Felpham Village Post Office Share Certificate Day will be held on Sunday, December 1, from 2pm to 5pm at Grassmere Parade, Felpham, PO22 7NT.
Donors (£100 +) come and collect your CIC share.
If you are unable to attend please email [email protected] or ring 07788846919
We're on the way but we still need to raise vital funds.
If you too would like to become a shareholder of the village Post Office, please pay us a visit on December 1 or contact us using the information above.
A voice, a vote, a share!
Welcome to our village Post Office community.