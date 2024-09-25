Support Guild Care staff taking on Brighton’s Drop 360 challenge
The Drop 360 challenge will see the fearless fundraisers lowered from 138 meters above the ground, while raising awareness and funds for Guild Care’s community services.
Sophie Barton, events fundraising at Guild Care, says, “If you’re feeling inspired by the courage of Guild Care’s intrepid fundraisers, there’s still time to join us on the Drop 360 challenge next Tuesday!
“If your nerves won’t take it, please consider donating to support those who are dropping 138 metres by rope for a good cause. Any amount is greatly appreciated by all of us here at Guild Care for everyone who uses our services, so thank you for your support.”
Darren Bamber, Guild Care’s Retail Area Manager, is among those taking part in the challenge as part of his year-long series of fundraising events for the charity. Darren has already completed a half marathon. Now, despite his fear of heights, he is gearing up for the Drop 360, dressed as Spiderman to help conquer his nerves.
Guild Care is inviting the public to support Darren, and his equally brave colleagues, by donating through their JustGiving page Drop 360 - Guild Care - JustGiving. Every donation helps Guild Care continue to provide valuable community services to older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities.
You can show your support by donating on the JustGiving page and help Guild Care continue to reduce social isolation and help more people in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives.
