Supporting local creativity: Dr Kieran Mullan MP visits Old Ambulance Station and Flatland Projects in Bexhill

Last week, Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill & Battle, explored Bexhill’s flourishing creative sector through visits to two of its most dynamic cultural institutions: the Old Ambulance Station and Flatland Projects.

Kieran began his tour at the Old Ambulance Station, a repurposed site now serving as a vibrant creative hub. Owned by social entrepreneur Richard Upton, the space has been transformed into a centre for artistic innovation and collaboration. He met with Richard and resident artists and gained insight into how the space supports local talent and contributes to Bexhill’s cultural economy.

Following this, Kieran visited Flatland Projects, a contemporary art gallery and studio space that has become a cornerstone of Bexhill’s cultural landscape. Known for its bold exhibitions and community engagement, Flatland Projects showcases emerging and established artists while offering educational programmes and workshops that inspire the next generation of creatives.

Speaking about his visits, Kieran said: “Bexhill’s creative sector is thriving and spaces like the Old Ambulance Station and Flatland Projects demonstrate this. I’m proud to represent a constituency where creativity is not only valued but actively nurtured.

Kieran Mullan MP with Richard Upton

"It puts Bexhill firmly on the map as a creative and cultural hub and has generated international interest through global exports and publications such as the New York Times.

"I am keen to support our creative sector which is good for economic growth, provides skilled and diverse job opportunities in the area and brings wider benefits for the local community.”

Reflecting on the visit, Richard said: “It was great to engage with our local MP at the Old Ambulance Station and showcase how the creative industries are world class in Bexhill. The more we can encourage our politicians like Kieran to engage with social entrepreneurs the more inclusive growth we might deliver through collaboration and understanding.”

Ben Urban, Director of Flatland Projects, said: “Kieran’s visit to Flatland Projects and Beeching Road Studios comes at a pivotal moment of growth for our organisation. Investment into Beeching Road Studios through the Levelling Up Partnership, the Local Growth Fund, and the South East Local Enterprise Partnership has enabled us to build a sustainable foundation for artists and makers in Bexhill.

Kieran Mullan MP with Ben Urban and Flatland Projects members

"Our recent independent economic and social impact evaluation has quantified our significant contribution to the regional cultural economy which now positions us to confidently seek further national support to secure and expand. Kieran’s visit offered an important opportunity to share both our achievements and the ongoing needs of the creative communities we champion, ensuring that culture continues to play a vital role in Bexhill’s future.”

The visits highlight Kieran’s commitment to supporting local initiatives that enrich the community and stimulate innovation and employment. Bexhill’s investment in arts and culture positions it as a forward-thinking town with a strong identity and creative future.