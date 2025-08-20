Supporting your local Hospice while protecting the environment

Thanks to your support, St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides free-of-charge, tailored end-of-life care both in your community and at the Hospice, helping local people living with a life-limiting illness, and their family and friends. We have 12 shops in and around the Chichester and Bognor area, and your generous donations and purchases contribute towards our annual costs of over £10.5 million. Thank you for that.

With Goodwood Revival fast approaching, or maybe a late summer holiday or get-together, why not visit one of our shops and find yourself the perfect sustainable outfit? From retro and vintage to modern fashion, you’ll find a huge range of quality pre-loved clothing to choose from.

Did you know that in the UK, approximately 350,000 tonnes of clothing waste are sent to landfills each year? Each British person throws away on average 3.1kg of textiles annually, with 1.7kg ending up in landfill*.

At St Wilfrid’s, sustainability is at the heart of what we do. In 2024, more than 43 tonnes of goods were recycled and diverted from landfill.

Retro & Vintage, 11 Eastgate Square, Chichester

This year, we’ve maintained our 0% landfill waste achievement for the third year running, ensuring that nothing from our Hospice or shops ends up in landfill. We also expanded our recycling and reuse schemes across all sites, giving a second life to materials that might otherwise be discarded.

Our partnership with specialist recycling providers means that even items we can’t resell in our shops are processed responsibly.

If you’d like to be part of our sustainability mission, while also making a huge difference to local lives, visit one of our shops today. You can find information on locations and opening times at: stwh.co.uk/shop

