Surprise celebration for Trudi’s 35 years of service at Polegate care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents, staff and volunteers at Bernhard Baron Care Home (BBCH) in Polegate took part in a very special celebration to honour Trudi Knight, who has worked at the home for 35 years and is the longest serving member of staff.

Unbeknown to Trudi, the carefully planned Ladies’ Day event - attended by the Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Mrs Juliet Olsworth-Peter - was really organised as a surprise party to mark the milestone anniversary of the home’s Principal Care Manager who originally joined as a care assistant and only planned to work at BBCH for two years.

To make the day even more memorable, everyone was encouraged to dress up for the occasion. The care home was transformed with elaborate decorations, featuring fancy tablecloths, fanned serviettes, flower arrangements, and balloons adorning the tables which were arranged into squares to create a tea party atmosphere. The kitchen staff, who were also in on the secret, created a delightful afternoon tea that was beautifully displayed on china cake stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBCH Business Manager Jan Andrews said: “With a Ladies’ Day theme cleverly disguised to keep the celebration a surprise for Trudi, the event was both delightful and memorable. Our Residents, staff, and volunteers embraced the theme wholeheartedly, with ladies in beautiful dresses and hats and gentlemen looking dapper in their smart attire.

Trudi at her celebration.

As the 70-plus guests arrived, they were greeted with a glass of sparkling wine and Jan opened the event with a warm welcome. The care team gave a heartfelt speech, on behalf of the care management team and entire staff, paying tribute to Trudi’s years of dedicated service.

BBCH Trustee Peter Appleton also shared some touching words and the BBCH Singing Group then entertained attendees with two songs in the main lounge, adding to the joyous and festive mood.

“Well, what a surprise,” said unsuspecting Trudi when the secret was revealed. “I thought I was attending a Ladies’ Day event and it turned out to be a fantastic celebration of my 35 years at BBCH, arranged by my wonderful colleagues and attended by Residents, trustees, friends of the home, volunteers, staff, and former staff. Even my mum and my youngest daughter made an appearance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the singing, everyone enjoyed a scrumptious afternoon tea. The ringing of a bell heralded a few words from Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mrs Olsworth-Peter, who also paid tribute to Trudi’s service, followed by a speech from a Resident on behalf of the Residents.

Trudi with care home residents and guests.

Trudi reflected on the day, saying: “It was a delightful afternoon and I was pleased to be able to share it with everyone there. Never did I imagine, in 1989, when I first turned up for a care assistant job interview, that I would still be here 35 years later as the Principal Care Manager.”

Recalling her early days with fondness she added: “I thought it was a lovely place, but at 21, I thought I would just stay for a couple of years until I found something better. Well, ‘better’ doesn’t exist for me. BBCH is an amazing home, as are all the people connected to it, past and present.”

Jan said the day was filled with laughter, love and a deep appreciation for Trudi’s incredible dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her commitment and kindness have touched countless lives, and we are profoundly grateful for her service,” she said. “As we celebrated this milestone, we were reminded of the immense impact one person can have on a community. Trudi’s remarkable dedication continues to inspire us all, and we look forward to many more years of her invaluable contributions.”