Surrey care home makes resident's wish come true with a visit to Worthing seaside

Resident, Enid, at Tandridge Heights is celebrating her 100th birthday this month and explained to the Life Enrichment team that she would love to visit the seaside as a special birthday treat, so staff at the home made her birthday wish a reality proving the old adage, it’s never too late.

Enid has lived at Tandridge Heights for 2.5 years and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her wish come true, as they knew how much it meant to her, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Enid’s face when her wish was realised.

Staff first found out about Enid’s birthday wish when she mentioned it during a residents meeting, saying that she would love to go to the seaside one more time to celebrate her 100th birthday. The Life enrichment team arranged a day in Worthing where Enid enjoyed a delicious fish and chip lunch, a long walk on the promenade and lovely Mr. whippy ice cream.

In response to this wonderful surprise, Enid, said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out my birthday wish.

Camille Corbett, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Tandridge Heights. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams and wishes come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Enid was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Tandridge Heights care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tandridge Heights provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 75 residents from respite care to long term stays.