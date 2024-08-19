Survey explores how cost of living crisis affects health and wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are rising costs affecting your health and well-being? Healthwatch East Sussex launches a pivotal survey to understand how the cost of living crisis affects your day-to-day life, behaviour, choices, and access to health and care services.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, Healthwatch East Sussex, an independent statutory body, seeks to inform governing bodies of its health effects.

Healthwatch states: "We have the power to make sure NHS leaders and other decision makers listen to your feedback and improve standards of care."

Your participation is crucial in their mission to raise awareness among government officials.

"Whether you have had a good or bad experience, your views can help to make changes to services in East Sussex."

It firstly addresses how the cost of living crisis has impacted your ability to access NHS services, medical needs, heat your home, travel, attend clubs, do physical activities, buy healthy food, participate in relationships, work, attend training and education services, receive and provide care for others, and manage health conditions (like diabetes).

It secondly addresses how worrying over one's bills and meeting financial commitments is a massive problem for people struggling with the cost of living.

They ask several questions about expenditures, falling behind on financial obligations, debts, use of charities for financial support, and whether you have had to cut back on non-essential spending and change eating habits.

A few questions concern state welfare, school meals, charities, and community hubs, among other things. At the end of the survey, there is plenty of space to add additional comments about how the cost-of-living crisis has affected you in the past 12 months or longer.

The survey can be found on East Sussex County Council's website under the cost of living support heading. The deadline is the end of August.