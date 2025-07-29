Sussex advice service warns of 'heating allowance' scam

Reminder for members of the public to be 'extremely cautious' if they receive unexpected messages

Local community benefit society Energise Sussex Coast is warning local residents about a scam in which fraudsters, posing as employees of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), are asking people to apply for a 'winter heating allowance'.

In reality, it notes, official government departments will never ask for sensitive personal information over text or email.

The Fuel Bank Foundation – a UK charity focused on the challenges of people living in fuel crisis, of which Energise Sussex Coast is a partner – has recently reported that they are 'increasingly hearing' reports of this scam.

They are reminding people to 'to be extremely cautious if they receive unexpected messages and to not click on any links, especially those asking for personal or financial information.'

If you're unsure that a message is genuine, then you should:

Avoid clicking any links or sharing personal details.

Check directly with the organisation through an official phone number or website.

Report any suspicious messages to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or on 0300 123 2040.

Forward scam texts to 7726, a free service to report spam.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062.

Last year, Energise Sussex Coast responded to over 9,700 calls to its helpline and completed 3,669 energy advice support sessions, including 227 home visits. In total, it provided over £440k of financial benefit to over 1,200 households across East Sussex during 2024. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on nine local community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.

Energise Sussex Coast director Kate Meakin said: 'Unfortunately, scammers use the opportunity of government announcements of support schemes to send convincing messages to people, asking them to register or sign up, claiming – falsely – that this information is needed in order for them to access support. The Winter Fuel payment is automatic and there is no need for people to register their details in order to receive it. Our free advice service is also available to help anyone who's unclear whether a message that they've received is real or not. To access it please call or send a text to 01424 390 062.'

Energise Sussex Coast: https://www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk