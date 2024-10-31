Sussex and Surrey partnership wins Lottery funding for employment support initiative

A local partnership of Raven Housing Trust, Saxon Weald, Rosebery, Reigate and Banstead Borough Council (RBBC), Surrey County Council, East Surrey College, and the charity Good Company, has won National Lottery funding for a visionary five-year employment support project called ‘Work Smart Surrey & Sussex’, which began last month.

This transformative initiative aims to reduce or remove the barriers into employment and skills progression for hundreds of people, providing crucial assistance by helping people into work, as well as supporting those who are already employed into better-paid positions.

Building on the success of Raven’s ‘Pathways to Employment’ programme, which helped numerous people secure sustainable employment, Work Smart Surrey & Susse

While the initiative is open to all who meet the eligibility criteria, the partnership will use its combined skills, experience and reach to identify people in need of tailored employment support.

Work Smart Surrey & Sussex will help people gain access to work and support their long-term professional growth. The programme will offer personalised assessments to pinpoint obstacles to employment or career advancement, as well as access to essential training and skills development programmes.

People taking part in the programme will be eligible for assistance with childcare, travel expenses, and training course fees, and will also receive expert guidance on CV writing, job applications and ongoing professional development.

Raven, which is investing in Work Smart Surrey & Sussex alongside the National Lottery, will lead this pioneering project in collaboration with its partners, forming a steering group to oversee the initiative. The delivery of support services will be managed directly by Raven.

Julie Jacobs-Obodai, Employability and Skills Manager at Raven, said: "We are delighted to introduce this project to our community. Securing the National Lottery funding and partnering with other local organisations enables us to provide more than just immediate employment solutions – we aim to support sustainable, long-term career growth.

“By addressing individual challenges and offering tailored support, we can help people build brighter futures with continuous professional development. This initiative has the potential to significantly impact many lives."

Eligibility criteria for the programme include residency within the designated catchment areas and being either currently unemployed or employed on a low income. The initiative aims to equally support low-income workers and those who are out of work.

Kam Dehal, Executive Director - Commercial & Partnerships at East Surrey College, said: "We are excited to be part of the Work Smart Surrey & Sussex initiative. The National Lottery funding will enable us to provide crucial adult education and learning opportunities that are essential for breaking down barriers to employment. This project empowers people through education, helping them to gain new skills and qualifications that will significantly improve their career prospects and overall quality of life."

For more information, visit www.ravenht.org.uk.