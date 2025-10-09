Sussex artist appears in Florence

By Alec Wilkins
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 14:44 BST
Artist Richard.K.Potter
Best selling author Kelsang Pawo became patron to local artist Richard.K.Potter when he first saw his remarkable artwork in Seaford. So inspired was he that he formed The White Knight Art Agency with his son, Alec. Richards work is now in the prestigious Roccart Gallery in Florence, Italy. Richards' exhibition is shared with Devon artist Raymond Munro. Following Florence this exhibition is to appear in both London and New York.

Let us all celebrate the good fortune of Richard.K.Potter.. He is an artist who has always supported his community. He tells those he regularly serves. "I am shocked, surprised, and delighted, and will forever be grateful to Pawo and Alec, my wonderful patrons.

