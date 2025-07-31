Sussex Artists unveil new venue for annual show

After many years at Horsham’s Drill Hall, the Association of Sussex Artists (ASA) announces this week that it is moving its Annual Exhibition to a new location — and a new time of year. Its 2025 show will take place at the Camelia Botnar Garden Centre on October 10th to 18th.

“We are calling it ‘Art in the Glasshouse’,” says ASA spokesman Tim Wheeler, “and we are very excited about the new venue, which is in the huge main greenhouse at Camelia Botnar”. Frequently used — when not full of plants — for craft fairs and a Christmas market, the greenhouse will provide ample space for the exhibition. “Amazingly, it is almost exactly the same length and width as the interior of the Drill Hall,” says Tim, “so we will be able to keep the long-established layout of our annual show much the same as in recent years. Apart from the venue, the only other big change is holding the show in October rather than August”. The exhibition will feature around 400 paintings, sculptures and other works by some 100 artists from all over West and East Sussex.

“Making the move to an out-of-town venue is a huge leap for us”, says Tim. “We had hoped to stay at the Drill Hall in Denne Road after Horsham District Council sold it to Lifespring Church, but despite negotiations with Lifespring stretching over many months we were unable to reach a mutually acceptable working arrangement.” The change breaks a long tradition which began soon after the ASA was formed in 1928, when it held its first exhibition in the then newly-completed Drill Hall.

The new venue will offer visitors to the show a number of advantages, however: “As well as plentiful on-site free parking, the garden centre has a great café that is open every day,” says Tim. “Added to that, the welcoming, can-do attitude at Camelia Botnar has given us a tremendous sense of positivity as we launch the ASA into a new era.”

Association of Sussex Artists committee members Tim Wheeler and Jennifer White display the ASA banner at the entrance to the association’s new annual exhibition venue, the Camelia Botnar Garden Centre.

• The Camelia Botnar Garden Centre is in Littleworth Lane, Horsham RH13 8NA, just south of the A272 and near the A24/A272 junction at Buck Barn. For more details about the ASA, see its website at www.associationofsussexartists.co.uk or find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AssociationofSussexArtists and Instagram at www.instagram.com/associationofsussexartists.