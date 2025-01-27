Sussex-based charity brings hope to Gaza’s animals amid ceasefire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A glimmer of hope has emerged for the animals of Gaza and their owners, thanks to the tireless efforts of Haywards Heath-based charity Safe Haven for Donkeys.

Since launching its mobile veterinary clinic in April 2024, the charity has treated over 4,200 animals, including 3,500 donkeys and horses, providing critical aid in one of the world’s most challenging regions.

The recent ceasefire has allowed Safe Haven’s team to expand their reach, bringing essential veterinary care and resources to animals that are vital to the recovery of their communities.

Donkeys and horses play a crucial role in transporting food and water in areas where vehicles are no longer an option. However, many of these animals are malnourished and injured, while others, including sheep, cats, and dogs, are scavenging landfill sites in search of food.

Safe Haven for Donkeys vets attend a donkey in Gaza

A Sussex Charity with Global Impact

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haywards Heath, Safe Haven for Donkeys has its roots firmly planted in Sussex. From this base, the charity operates its fundraising and awareness campaigns, connecting local compassion with global action. Supported by a dedicated Sussex community, including retired sports presenter Des Lynam, Safe Haven has built a sanctuary in Israel, a rescue centre in the West Bank, and runs mobile clinics across the West Bank, Egypt, and Gaza.

Chief Executive Andy Foxcroft highlighted the challenges and importance of their work: "The ceasefire means our team of mobile vets in Gaza can finally reach regions that were previously inaccessible. But what they are discovering is heartbreaking. Animals like donkeys, sheep, cats, and dogs are foraging in landfill sites because there’s no food left. Their owners can no longer care for them, and their options are running out."

Dr. Saif Alden, Head of Veterinary Care in Gaza, added: "In previously unreachable areas, we’ve found animals suffering unimaginable trauma, physically and emotionally. These animals are lifelines for their owners. Together, we must restore hope and rebuild lives - both human and animal."

The Next Steps: Sussex at the Heart of Change

As Safe Haven for Donkeys prepares to send its next four-tonne aid package to Gaza in March, the charity is ramping up efforts to provide food and medicine to animals whose owners have nothing left. This initiative underscores the global reach of a small Sussex organisation and its ability to make a significant difference.

Why This Story Matters to Sussex

This story demonstrates the power of local compassion to create a global impact. Sussex residents have played a pivotal role in supporting Safe Haven for Donkeys, enabling it to provide essential care in one of the most war-torn regions of the world. From treating donkeys essential to survival, to rescuing pets affected by airstrikes, the charity’s work highlights the unbreakable bond between humans and animals, even in the darkest times.

To support Safe Haven for Donkeys or learn more about their work, visit www.safehaven4donkeys.org