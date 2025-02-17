Sussex-based marketing agency launches CHALLENGE PMW to transform local communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning marketing agency PMW has launched CHALLENGE PMW 2025, an ambitious new initiative to support charities, non-profits, and local organisations across Sussex through hands-on, practical projects.

Inspired by the spirit of the iconic 80s TV show Challenge Anneka, CHALLENGE PMW will see the team at the Sussex-based business step out of their marketing comfort zone and complete various projects that will make a tangible difference to local communities. From revamping community spaces to upgrading essential facilities, the team is now calling on Sussex residents to nominate projects that could benefit from a helping hand.

While any idea will be considered, examples of potential projects include:

Transforming a community garden into a disability-friendly haven: Adding accessible pathways, sensory plants, seating areas, and more.

Redecorating a room in a local hospice: Brightening up a space with fresh paint, new furnishings, and décor to create a warm, welcoming environment.

Revamping a children’s play area for a community group: Repairing and repainting equipment, adding safety features, or creating engaging new elements like sensory play zones.

Providing essential storage for a food bank: Building or supplying vital storage areas or elements to improve organisation and capacity.

Renovating a charity kitchen or break room: Replacing worn-out fixtures, improving layouts, or installing new cabinetry for a fresh, functional space.

Creating a cosy space for a mental health support group: Redecorating and furnishing rooms to foster a safe, calming atmosphere for attendees.

Sprucing up a local animal shelter: Adding storage for supplies, repainting kennels, or creating a more inviting adoption area.

Installing shelving or seating in community hubs: Enhancing spaces like libraries, village halls, or youth clubs to better serve their visitors.

Once the nominations are in, PMW will select four impactful projects to complete by the end of the year, bringing together their team, business contacts, local suppliers and volunteers to make it happen.

Commenting on the project, Peter Sutton, Managing Director of PMW, said:

“At PMW, we love a challenge, and this year we wanted to do something completely different. We’re a marketing agency, not tradespeople in the traditional sense—but that’s the point. Just like Challenge Anneka, we’re throwing ourselves into something new, relying on teamwork, collaboration, our network of ‘black book’ contacts we’ve made over the years, and the incredible generosity of local businesses and volunteers.

“Last year, we helped over 30 charities through our pro bono marketing and fundraising efforts, and it felt absolutely incredible to give back to our local community. This year, we wanted to shake things up and do something physical, tangible, and long lasting. We will be taking on projects that truly matter to Sussex communities and need the public’s help to find them. We'd love to hear from you if you know of a local charity or non-profit that could benefit from our support. We know Sussex is full of inspiring people and causes, and we can’t wait to get stuck in and make a real difference together.”

To submit a project, email [email protected] with details of the organisation and the support required. All projects must be Sussex-based and deliver meaningful benefits to charities or community groups. Nominations are open until Sunday 30th March 2025. PMW will review all applications and announce the selected projects in April.

Peter added:

“Collating the nominations is just the beginning. We see this as an opportunity for the whole Sussex community to get involved. If you’re reading this as a local business or tradesperson who would like to contribute resources, time, or expertise to a project once we’ve selected them, please get in touch. We know it’s not easy for companies to donate anything for free these days, so we’re offering something in return—free marketing support for those who help. It’s a win-win: you support a great cause, feel good about making a difference, and get a tangible benefit for your business in return.”

For more information, please visit www.pmwcom.co.uk/challenge-pmw.