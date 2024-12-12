Sussex-based social media star and cruise reviewer to swap cruise ships for largest floating hospital ship

Global YouTuber, Emma Cruises from the UK, has reviewed over 60 cruises for the holiday market but is set to head out on arguably her most exciting trip yet, to join Mercy Ships in Sierra Leone.

Recently returned from reviewing her 62nd cruise around Japan and South Korea for Norwegian Cruise Line, Emma Cruises will board the largest floating hospital ship in December, the Global Mercy, as she visits the continent of Africa for the first time.

The UK-based social media star runs a thriving business within the cruising market and in her spare time has raised over £100,000 for international charity Mercy Ships, through the sale of her Captain Hudson cuddly toy cats.

“I first heard about Mercy Ships on a podcast around 2020,” explains Emma. “I decided I wanted to do something to raise awareness and money for their work. I’m now selling Captain Hudson Version 5 and hoping to raise even more money.

“Now that I’m visiting the Global Mercy in Sierra Leone, I’m excited to show people the difference they are making by supporting Mercy Ships, every time they buy a Captain Hudson.”

The 174m, 37,000 GT Global Mercy is the world’s largest charity hospital ship. Fitted with state-of-the-art facilities including operating theatres, recovery wards, intensive care, a pharmacy, and low-dependency wards, the volunteer medical crew have performed over 4,400 surgical procedures on board. From life-threatening tumour removals, to cleft lips, the results for each individual were life-changing.

“It blows my mind to think of all the volunteers who serve on board and the patients who have access to free, life-changing surgery,” says Emma. “I’m really excited to visit the Global Mercy and see firsthand the impact of what they’re doing. I don’t really know what to expect but it’s going to be very different from my usual cruise experiences.”

Emma will spend one week in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on board the Global Mercy, giving her 350,000 followers on YouTube a chance to see what life is like on a floating hospital ship.

Mercy Ships is a pioneering international health charity. We bring free, life-changing surgeries to women, men and children facing poverty in sub-Saharan Africa. We train healthcare professionals and build stronger medical services for everyone, creating change for decades to come. For more information see mercyships.org.uk