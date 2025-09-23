Sussex-based suicide prevention trust for young people boosted by charity walk by accountants

A Sussex-based charity has been boosted by a charity walk in memory of former Crawley Town footballer Max Windle, who died at the age of 16.

An arduous trek by a team of accountants from Azets raised a total of £2,100 to help support youngsters suffering with mental health struggles.

Donations go to the Horsham-based Max Windle Memorial Trust, a charity which helps local and national charities in supporting young people with mental health problems by direct funding of initiatives and programmes.

The trust was established by Max’s family in 2021 in memory of Max, who passed away in January of that year at the age of 16 after suffering with depression.

Seven members of staff from the Guildford office of UK top 10 accountancy and business advisory firm Azets walked 50km (31 miles) from Putney Bridge to Runnymede.

Two colleagues carried on overnight to cover the extra 50km to Henley-on-Thames to complete the 100km challenge.

The nine took part in the Thames Path Ultra Challenge on the weekend of 13/14 September.

Emily Bromley-Ellis, Tilly Mitchinson, Lisa Rai, Sophie Venton, Debbie Saunders, Stephen Pointer and Matt Creasey covered the 50km, with Tiffany Gilling and Lucy Tyler doubling the distance.

Debbie Saunders, an audit & assurance partner at Azets’ Guildford office who walked 50km, said: “While this was an arduous challenge, and even more so for Tiffany and Lucy with the incredible 100km achievement, the money raised for such an important cause with worth the aching legs and blisters.

“Max’s trust raises awareness and offers support to young people suffering with their mental health, with a focus on depression, anxiety and suicide prevention.

“It is essential that anyone with suicidal thoughts is able to get support before it’s too late. If our walk can help prevent a tragedy, it will have been a walk with positive impact.”

Max’s mum, Debs Windle, a charity trustee, said: "On behalf of the trustees of MWMT, I would like to thank the Azets UK team in Guildford for choosing to support our charity.

“We recognise that organisations have a vast array of charities and good causes which they can chose to help.

“The facts around youth mental health are stark, in June of this year, Young Minds UK revealed shocking new figures that 1 in 4 young people have a probable mental health condition – the highest figure since records began.

“We cannot accept this as normal; 873,117 under 24-year-olds were in contact with mental health services at the end of May in England - and 377,017 under 18s are still waiting for their first contact with services. They have waited an average of 276 days to be seen.

“As a charity we are working with several organisations to provide hope to those in desperate need. We know that early intervention can help save lives.

“Max has a large family and an amazing group of friends who miss him every single minute of every day.

“MWMT is determined to help change the landscape in youth mental health provision and we can only achieve this with the support from people like the team from Azets UK, Guildford.

“The significant amount of money raised is amazing and equally important is the awareness raised across the company and the wider community of family and friends. We hope conversations will be started because of Max’s story."

On the trust’s website, Max’s story included these poignant words: “Everyone loved Max and he had the world at his feet. Sadly, unknown to many, despite all his achievements and underneath all the smiles and enthusiasm for life, Max was battling with depression and tragically took his own life and left his family and friends in disbelief and heartbroken.”

For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123 for free or online Samaritans.org