Sussex Bay innovators chosen to develop projects that connect people and nature: funding and support win.

4 organisations in Sussex receive £50,000 each to deliver space related technical projects that link people to nature.

Sussex Bay is a regional project, in-between Chichester to Kent and everything in-between, 100 miles of coast for over 1 million residents. Funded without public funds and hosted in Adur & Worthing Councils in local government, we are all about giving nature and people opportunities to thrive.

As part of our Blue Natural Capital Lab and network, late last year, Sussex Bay was selected as one of three location partners by the Connected Places Catapult, the UK’s innovation accelerator, with businesses able to apply for funding and support to deliver projects in Sussex Bay that connect people to nature. Today we can announce that 12 companies will receive specialist design support and funding as they develop their ideas to improve people’s connection with nature, with 4 of them working in Sussex Bay.

Each organisation is set to receive up to £50,000 to develop their solution alongside a trial plan. In addition to funding, each project will receive support from a specialised design consultancy, the Catapults’ technical team and from Sussex Bay as a location partner.

Dean Spears, Head of Sussex Bay said: "Sussex Bay is delighted to be a national location partner for the government's innovation agency, bringing this much needed funding to 4 companies designing and delivering cutting-edge projects that connect people to nature in our part of the world. Soon, we'll be announcing a free event scheduled for the last week of March 2025 where anyone interested can see for themselves the progress the projects are making and get involved: radical collaboration in action".

Sussex Bay is one of three location partners, and is helping with the theme: Space-enabled information for a thriving world – Led by Satellite Applications Catapult. Organisations selected:

Optimal CitiesOffering a geospatial platform to support urban planners and Government bodies making planning decisions around the planting of vegetation – specifically with land planning, connection with volunteer groups, funding, management and monitoring the growth of natural assets.

Data DynamicsAn AI-powered decision support system that combines Earth observation data with ground-based sensors and advanced modelling techniques to identify tree species and monitor tree health. This can support proactive management of forestry, and offer early identification and response to disease outbreaks.

Map ImpactProviding reporting tools for clear and concise environmental decision-making with a particular focus on biodiversity reporting, helping local authorities and planners understand, plan and monitor the effectiveness of nature recovery programmes.

REWILD LifeThe Nature of Things project from REWILD Life aims to connect people to nature through an AI-powered chatbot, converting biologging and environmental data into real-time, interactive experiences. The company wants local communities to engage and interact with their local river and species, such as birds, to understand more and play a part in their recovery.

For details of the other 8 organisations across 2 other location partners: https://cp.catapult.org.uk

To find out more about Sussex Bay: www.sussexbay.org.uk