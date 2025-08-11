Sussex bellringers celebrate at Horsham
On the eighth of the eighth 80 eighty-year-old Sussex bellringers rang eight bells at St Mary’s Parish Church in the Causeway to celebrate reaching their 80th year.
They rang Grandsire Triples on the bells and later were then joined by more eighty-year-old bellringers and friends. After more bellringing they all made their way to the Horsham Sports Club for a social lunch and well-earned refreshments. Some of the ringers have known each other for 60 years and have met regularly to celebrate each decade of their birth.