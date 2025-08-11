Sussex bellringers celebrate at Horsham

Eighteen bellringers aged 80+ gathered on 8th of the 8th to celebrate reaching their 80th decade.

They rang Grandsire Triples on the bells and later were then joined by more eighty-year-old bellringers and friends. After more bellringing they all made their way to the Horsham Sports Club for a social lunch and well-earned refreshments. Some of the ringers have known each other for 60 years and have met regularly to celebrate each decade of their birth.