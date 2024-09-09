Sussex bird group helps young people learning more about nature

The Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) is keen to encourage young people to learn more about the birds of the county.

Aspiring young birders had a great experience recently when SOS joined with Action for Conservation and Sussex Wildlife Trust at a bird ringing session at Hope Gap, Seaford.

SOS members who are qualified to ring birds demonstrated ringing 28 birds of 14 different species, explaining how the information on the rings helps build knowledge of their movements, especially of those on migration.

The ringing event was part of a programme of activities enjoyed by a group of young people on a five day summer camp in the area, organised by Action for Conservation, a charity which aims to inspire young people to protect the natural world.

Terry Hallahan of SOS with young birders

Many of the children had never experienced the countryside, but were engaged with the event, learning the names of the birds and excited at being allowed to release each bird as it was ringed.

SOS is keen to support projects helping young people to develop their interest in the birds of the county and is inviting applications from people aged 16-25, living in Sussex, to benefit from their Young Birders' Support scheme.

The Society will consider funding equipment, such as binoculars, and training courses for successful applicants, no matter what their level of experience.

Details on how to apply are on the Sussex Ornithological Society's website.

Completed applications should reach the Society by 1st October.