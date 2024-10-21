Sussex boy collects prestigious British Citizen Youth Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The British Citizen Youth Award, now in its ninth year, honoured 21 young people yesterday from across the UK that have made a difference in their communities and to society.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These selfless young people have shown commitment to a multitude of causes, raising funds and awareness, and are all dedicated to making a difference. Each inspirational young person received The British Citizen Youth Award Medal of Honour, presented at The Palace of Westminster where the official presentation ceremony was held. Each young medallist is invited to use the post-nominals BCyA as a legacy of their achievements and commitment to others.

Hosting the event today was Singer and Actress, Kimberly Wyatt who is also a Patron of The British Citizen Youth Award who said “Many of these kids have faced turmoil in their own lives yet still choose to be selfless and help others. I applaud you and your families for your hard work and dedication. You are the future, and your brilliant endeavours will make a difference!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ravi Adelekan, age 9, from East Sussex, was presented with the BCyA Medal of Honour by Alison Bond, BCyA Schools Programme Lead.

Ravi collected his award recently.

Having raised £135,000, this inspirational young man does not let his Brain Tumour diagnosis hold him back, instead, it drives him to help others with a similar diagnosis to follow their dreams.

Ravi was aged just six when diagnosed with a benign brain stem tumour. After a gruelling 10-hour surgery, doctors were unable to remove the entire tumour, leaving Ravi to face its effects daily. Despite the challenges, Ravi was determined to embark on a journey of recovery, fuelled by courage, resilience, and a zest for life. His experience ignited a deep desire to help others, so on the first anniversary of his surgery, Ravi launched a mission to fundraise for medical research and raise awareness of brain tumours.

His initiative, ‘Ravi's Dream’, became a beacon of hope for children and families affected by brain tumours. Two years ago, Ravi launched ‘Dream Week’, distributing educational packs to schools encouraging activities centred around following dreams and helping others. This has resulted in him organising a Charity Football Match and children's football tournament, a fashion show featuring models who were all children affected by brain tumours, and the assembly of 50 people from his community to perform on Britain's Got Talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Mary Perkins, Patron of the BCA said: “The British Citizen Youth Award recipients are very special individuals. These young people all go above and beyond for others with selfless acts of kindness and community spirit with no thought or expectation of praise or reward. This Medal ceremony is a great opportunity to shine a light on what they do and give them the recognition they so thoroughly deserve. They are the nation's true unsung heroes and the rising stars of the future.”

Ravi collecting his award.

Usually only open to individuals, this is the third year, The BCyA, alongside Partner’s Specsavers, have honoured a group with The Dame Mary Perkins British Citizen Youth Award. The group, WCHG Youth Ability Group from Manchester have collectively positively impacted their community.

Each Medal of Honour bears the words ‘For the Good of the Country’ and is presented to only a small number of exceptional young individuals annually. The British Citizen Youth Award is widely viewed as the nation’s way of recognising extraordinary, everyday young people for exceptional endeavour and are truly representative of today’s multicultural Britain.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 medal presentations, register online at britishcitizenyouthawards.co.uk