Sussex boy set to hit screens later this month in Royal Video
West Sussex’s own rising star Michael Agar is set to appear in a brand-new royal-themed video, premiering on 21st May 2025 on Royal Reporter Lydia, the digital platform fronted by none other than Lydia Alty — one of the UK’s youngest and most influential royal journalists.
The project, designed to bring royal history and values closer to younger audiences, features a dynamic cast of young performers and blends storytelling with educational themes. Leading the charge is 20-year-old Lydia Alty, who celebrated her milestone birthday on 5th May 2025. Known for her sharp reporting and modern take on monarchy coverage, Alty recently revealed the cast — with 8-year-old Michael Agar as a standout addition.
Michael, represented by Mark Jermin Management, has quickly gained recognition for his passion, professionalism, and emotional maturity as a performer.
Lydia Alty’s digital presence continues to hopefully soar, with her Royal Reporter Lydia platform reportedly reaching over half a million people across all social media. Her most viewed content has captivated audiences worldwide, with some videos topping 7 million views globally. She’s become a trusted voice for Gen Z and Gen Alpha followers seeking modern, accessible coverage of royal life.
The upcoming video marks a fresh, youth-led chapter in royal engagement — and with Lydia Alty at the helm and Michael Agar bringing his heart to the screen, it promises to be a must-watch moment for audiences everywhere.