Sussex Brass to give a Gala Concert

Sussex Brass and the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link will be joining forces to put on a stylish Gala Concert fundraiser on March 7th.

Sussex Brass, the county’s much-loved band, has long supported the work of the Friendship Link in Hastings’ West African twin town.

On Friday March 7th, Sussex Brass will be playing once again in St Matthew’s Church, London Road, St Leonards from 7pm.

At 8pm, the ladies from our sister charity will be serving a Sierra Leonean buffet supper.

An evening of fine brass band music

The evening will raise funds for the Link’s project to improve the water supply and sanitation in the schools in Hastings SL that are partnered with a dozen of our own schools.

We, who have water at the turn of a tap, can hardly imagine what it is like to depend on wells that run dry and pumps that break down.

Tickets (£10 for adults, £5 for school children) are available on-line from the Link’s website: hastingshastings.org.uk/gala-concert/

It promises to be a great evening: good music, good food, and a chance to hear what the two communities are achieving together.