Sussex builders merchants recognised for astounding contribution to charity

The Independent Builders Merchant Group, South East (IBMG SE), with its HQ in Polegate, East Sussex was presented with a bespoke commemorative trowel in recognition of reaching a significant fundraising milestone for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The builders merchants team, spread across 31 branches of Parker Building Supplies, Chandlers Building Supplies, and Fairalls Builders Merchant was gifted the commemorative builder’s tool, engraved with thanks, in acknowledgement of its incredible £300,000 lifetime donation to the charity, having smashed its initial goal to raise just £100,000.

Charity champion Stuart Chappell of Parker Building Supplies, Uckfield said: “The original goal, to raise £100k in a decade, was achieved in just eight years. Since 2019 support has really ramped up and to have now reached £300k is just amazing.

"This achievement is the culmination of years of fundraising work across every brand and branch of IBMG South East. We are very proud of our efforts and delighted to have helped make a big difference to a very worthwhile charity.”

Lynn Hyder of Teenage Cancer Trust, said “Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words 'you have cancer'. They will each need specialised nursing care and support to get them through it.

"Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to meeting this vital need. The support of IBMG has and continues to be vital in ensuring that we are there for young people with cancer when they need us most, and we thank the entire team across Parkers, Chandlers and Farialls wholeheartedly for continuously going above and beyond to make this possible."

The partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust starting 12 years ago with Parker Building Supplies, and grew to incorporate Chandlers Building Supplies and Fairly as the Independent Builders Merchants Group grew.

The builders merchants' annual golf day is a flagship event of the partnership while numerous other events and initiatives to include marathons; hikes; cycle rides; dragon boating; wing walking; as well as cake sales; BBQ’s; branch raffles; quizzes and football tournaments have all contributed to reach the substantial sum of £300,000.

Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG) operates five core divisions: builders merchants; timber; electrical; roofing; plumbing & heating; primarily serving the trade customer.