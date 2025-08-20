Sussex Cancer Fund creates dedicated counselling room at Worthing Hospital

Sussex Cancer Fund has recently refurbished a room at Worthing Hospital to provide a calm and dedicated space for cancer counselling.

The new room has been furnished with comfortable seating and decorated with a beautiful scenic photo wall, generously installed free of charge by Scott from Handyman South Coast to show his support.

The space will now offer a welcoming environment where people living with cancer, or receiving treatment, can access counselling services away from the clinical setting of the hospital wards.

Until now, counselling sessions were taking place in the Amberley Chemotherapy Suite in a room originally intended for complementary therapies. While this arrangement ensured people could still access support, it was not ideal. Counselling is often most effective when held in a private and non-clinical environment, and the use of the therapy room also limited the availability of other important services.

The refurbishment means the Amberley Suite’s therapy space can once again be used for complementary services, including the Sussex Cancer Fund’s newly expanded acupuncture provision.

David Witham, Fund Manager at Sussex Cancer Fund, said: "We are so pleased to have been able to create this new counselling room at Worthing Hospital. Counselling can play an important part in supporting people living with cancer and their loved ones, offering them a space to talk openly and work through the many challenges that come with a diagnosis.

"By providing a dedicated space we hope to make this support feel even more accessible, while also freeing up the Amberley therapy room for other services such as our acupuncture sessions."

Laura Pritchard, Lead Counselling & Psychotherapy in Cancer Services - University Hospitals Sussex, added: "We are incredibly grateful to Sussex Cancer Fund for funding and creating this new counselling space. Demand for counselling is very high, and having a comfortable and welcoming room in a non clinical area will make such a difference to those who use it."

Sussex Cancer Fund continues to work closely with hospitals across Sussex to provide services, equipment, and environments that improve experiences for people undergoing cancer treatment.

To find out more about the charity’s work, or to support their projects, please visit www.sussexcancerfund.co.uk.