Sussex care home celebrates Pride

Westall House, in Horsted Keynes, opened their doors on Sunday, August 4, hosting a music-filled day of fun for all the family in the form of a 'Rainbow Westival'.

Residents had worked hard on the lead up to the big day, making colourful and glittery decorations to adorn the marquees, gazeebos and garden.

The sun shone for the day, enhancing the proceedings, celebrating diversity, inclusivity and acceptance. Staff and volunteers set up stalls offering homemade cakes, a tombola, a raffle, hook-a-duck, pick n mix crafts, festival face painting, guess the name of the Sloth and, of course Pimms and lemonade!

The kitchen turned into a Rainbow Cafe offering an excellent choice of food and drink at family friendly prices. Rose Marsden, the Chef, had made a wonderful rainbow-themed cake for all too share in the afternoon.

Resident Veronica Griffiths r capturing the festival vibe!

The day's itinerary was back to back entertainment from 10am until 6pm. Diversity was also represented in the entertainment which started with Danny, a carer at Westall House, singing and playing the guitar beautifully, accompanied by his friend, Tia.

The day continued with the sultry and relaxing tones of Seren, a local and very talented young musician. VOX, a fabulous all girl vocal group followed to the delight of the Westival goers. Marco the Magician entertained the whole family for the next hour with music, magic and hilarious mayhem! Jon McDevitt sang and played guitar with residents singing along to old favourites.

The Weald Ukelele Singers and Players played a delightful array of sing-a-long, toe-tapping songs and Linda, another lovely carer, played her clarinet which was beautiful and very brave! Kate Simmons and friends entertained with playing the piano, a tenor, singing and poetry reading.

The finale and headline act was Tuppence A Bag, a fantastic drag queen act, from Essex. Tuppence went down a storm with everyone, raising the roof with fantastic vocals and singing songs that got everyone dancing and clapping.

Visitors, families, friends, staff and residents embraced the diversity of the day creating a colourful and memorable occasion thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Rebecca Chatman, the Manager of Westall Hall, said: "It was a testament to the wonderful and unique place that makes this home such an amazing place. It also shows that the team and family spirit that this home is renowned for will always be there and is as strong as ever."

Lynn Mayfield, Well-being and Activities Lead said: "It was a fantastic day for all who attended and it was wonderful to see residents outside all day, enjoying the music, food, fun and games.

"It couldn't have happened without support and help from staff, family and friends that form 'Team Westall' as well as local businesses that generously donated prizes for the raffle. Heartfelt thanks goes to each and everyone one of you."

The businesses that supported the event and donated prizes were C.N. Guy and Son, butcher; Quality Fruits (the Orchards), The Crown Pub, Horsted Keynes, Lindfield Golf Club and the Home's Fresh Fish Supplier.

It is refreshing to know that at Westall House, part of the Abbeyfield Living Society's family, in the rural countryside setting of Horsted Keynes, cultural diversity is embraced and accepted by. This day proved to celebrate individuality and uniqueness of which Westall House is a fine example of both.