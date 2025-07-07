Sussex charity aids Brighton school’s plant hunt
Members of the school’s council, representing Years one to six, visited nearby Mayberry Garden Centre. With Assistant Headteacher, Daniel Burton, they selected a variety of plants for the classrooms. They will not only brighten learning spaces but will also accompany the children as they move into their new classes in September.
During their visit to the Old Shoreham Road business, Clive Gravett from The Budding Foundation delighted the children with a fascinating show-and-tell of gardening artefacts from The Museum of Gardening, based at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks. The children enjoyed guessing what the items were used for and how old they might be, sparking lively discussions and lots of fun.
“We love seeing the enthusiasm of children when they connect with plants and gardening,” said Clive, adding: “It’s all about sowing seeds, both in the soil and in their imaginations.”
As part of the project, the students will be researching their chosen plants and learning how to care for them, fostering responsibility and a love of nature.
Tates of Sussex garden centres were delighted to help the school with director, Benjamin Tate, commenting: “It’s wonderful to see The Budding Foundation inspiring the next generation with a love for plants and nature; their generous donation, brought to life with plants chosen from our Mayberry Garden Centre, perfectly reflects the values we share of nurturing growth, learning, and community.”