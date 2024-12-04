Sussex charity asks "Please Look After This Bear" a heartwarming Christmas rescue gives Margaretta the gift of freedom
Retta's heartbreaking journey began in captivity, where she suffered for many years of neglect and isolation. Her cage, no larger than a concrete closet, became her entire world; with no opportunity to explore, play, or feel the earth's warmth beneath her paws, Retta's life was a shadow of what it should have been.
This changed when Animal Rescue and Conservation charity International Animal Rescue (IAR) and FPWC launched a daring rescue to free Retta from her cage and transport her to safety. Working tirelessly with local authorities and the police; the team navigated logistical challenges and harsh conditions to ensure Retta could begin a new chapter of life.
Now, Retta resides in the quarantine quarters of International Animal Rescue and FPWC's bear sanctuary, where she can finally live as nature intended. Once her period in quarantine ends, after Christmas, she will be able to step onto soil for the first time, sniff the crisp air, and enjoy the winter sunlight, a life she never knew existed.
International Animal Rescue's President, Alan Knight OBE, reflects on the mission: "Rescuing Retta was a monumental effort, but seeing her rediscover her instincts and joy will be worth every second. Her resilience inspires us to keep fighting for animals like her, who desperately need a second chance at a life worth living."
The timing of Retta's rescue couldn't be more poignant. As the world celebrates the release of Paddington in Peru, Retta's story echoes the famous bear's plea: "Please look after this bear." This holiday season, Retta reminds us that acts of kindness, big or small, can create miracles.
International Animal Rescue invites you to read more inspiring stories or support our bears at internationalanimalrescue.org