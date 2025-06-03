Sussex charity calls for action on failing sewer systems

CPRE Sussex welcomes a report calling for co-ordinated approach to sewage and water supplies but says more must be done to stop putting poo down pipes that cannot cope.

Environmental campaigners in Sussex have welcomed a report which acknowledges the impact of a lack of co-ordination in water and sewage management.

CPRE Sussex says the interim report to government from the Independent Water Commission published today (June 3) highlights the need for coordination between different agencies, including local authorities.

However, the charity says the commission must go further to stop putting more poo down pipes that cannot cope.

Sewage pumps in Arun

Upgrade before construction starts

“This report includes a strong recommendation that local authorities and local democracy should have a much bigger role in water planning and governance,” said CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman.

“This is a good start. However, we also need to specifically ensure that sewers and water treatments works are upgraded before construction or occupation of new sites. This could be done by greater use of pre-commencement or ‘Grampian’ conditions by local planning authorities when deciding development planning applications.

“We also want to see the timings of water company investment plans aligned with the release of sites in local development plans, to put infrastructure in place before significant sites can be developed.”

A complex system

CPRE Sussex was one of 50,000 organisations and individuals to submit evidence to the commission prior to the report’s publication.

The report includes a case study of “water neutrality” in north Sussex which demonstrates the complexity of water system planning at a local level.

It says a lack of coherent systems can undermine local growth, damage the environment and waste valuable time and resources.