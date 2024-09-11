Ahead of International Slow Loris Day on September 13th, International Animal Rescue (IAR), the Sussex animal rescue and conservation charity, is proud to share the remarkable outcomes of its partner YIARI's efforts to safeguard one of the 'world's most enchanting yet vulnerable creatures'—the slow loris. The day raises awareness of the continued fight against the illegal wildlife trade and the work being done to rescue, rehabilitate, and release these primates back into their natural habitats.

Slow lorises, especially the Critically Endangered Javan slow loris and the Endangered greater slow loris, are among the most trafficked species due to their small size and cute, appealing appearance. The illegal pet trade has had devastating consequences for their survival. International Slow Loris Day, observed on September 13th, is designed to raise awareness and inspire global action to protect these nocturnal primates.

A Decade of Success Through the "Triangle Approach"

Over the past decade, with support from IAR, YIARI has implemented a successful "Triangle Approach" that addresses the illegal wildlife trade from multiple angles. This holistic model includes funding for law enforcement, the establishment of sanctuaries for confiscated animals, and widespread education and awareness campaigns. As a result, the initiative has significantly impacted by reducing the trade in slow lorises and providing a sanctuary for over 1,000 rescued animals, of which 670 have already been reintroduced into the wild.

According to ' 'IAR's CEO, Gavin Bruce, "Our support for 'YIARI's efforts have led to real progress in combating the illegal trade of slow lorises. The work 'doesn't stop here—on this International Slow Loris Day, we aim to raise awareness to help protect these amazing creatures and their habitats. The success of our rescue and release efforts and growing community support proves that change is possible."

A Success Story in Sumatra

In addition to the work in Java, ' 'YIARI's team has expanded efforts to Batutegi Forest in Sumatra, where their conservation program is delivering impressive results. Starting in 2008, the team identified Batutegi as an ideal site for releasing rehabilitated Sumatran slow lorises. Over the years,' 'they've built strong relationships with forest-edge communities, teaching sustainable farming techniques that protect the forest and enhance the quality and yield of crops.

The positive impact of this collaboration is evident: forest loss has decreased, and local crime rates associated with illegal activities in the forest are showing signs of reduction. YIARI has also engaged local children in educational programs to foster a deeper connection to their environment, ensuring future generations are invested in conservation.

Slow Loris is assessed before release

Recent Releases

In July 2024, YIARI, in partnership with West Java and Sumatra forestry agencies, successfully reintroduced 28 primates into the Bukit Barisan Selatan National Park. This release included 20 long-tailed macaques, four pig-tailed macaques, and four Javan slow lorises, all of which had undergone years of rehabilitation. The animals were first placed in habituation cages to acclimatize to their surroundings before being released.

Gavin Bruce emphasized the importance of community involvement: "The success of this release would not have been possible without the goodwill and cooperation of the local communities. Their support and generous contributions from our donors have given these animals a second chance at life in the wild."

International Slow Loris Day is not just a day to celebrate progress; ' 'it's a rallying call for the global community to take further action. By raising awareness about the illegal wildlife trade, habitat loss, and the importance of ethical treatment of animals, we can continue to drive positive change for slow lorises and the ecosystems they inhabit.

"By partnering with YIARI, the work we're doing to protect slow lorises extends beyond just saving a species; it's about preserving entire ecosystems and ensuring a more sustainable future for the planet," said Gavin Bruce. "We invite everyone to join us in this mission—whether through donations, advocacy, or education, together, we can secure a brighter future for these captivating creatures."

To learn more about the conservation of slow lorises or to support these efforts, please visit International Animal Rescue. https://www.internationalanimalrescue.org/projects/slow-loris