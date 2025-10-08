Slow lorises, small nocturnal primates, are under threat from electricity cables in Indonesia. Victims are injured and found electrocuted from climbing along power lines, which are often the only connections between forest fragments that have been isolated by human development and rural electricity grid extension. The electricity cable voltage is designed for household use, and when touched, it runs directly through their tiny bodies. The consequences for the unsuspecting victim are severe burns, loss of limbs, blindness and even death.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Animal Rescue (IAR) is issuing an emergency appeal to spread the word and raise funds to help rescue, treat and rehabilitate electrocuted slow lorises as well as to raise awareness about the threat to this species before any more lives are lost.

“Slow loris electrocution is a preventable crisis, with each casualty a lost life and a call for action to help protect other innocent victims,” said Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue. “Our Indonesian partners, YIARI, are seeing more and more of these desperate cases, and we need all the help we can get to keep funding the intensive medical treatment and rehabilitation our rescues require.”

Treatment and Rehabilitation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Charity International Animal Rescue Issues Emergency Appeal to Save Victims of Electrocution, Indonesian Slow Lorises

At the YIARI Rehabilitation Centre (International Animal Rescue’s partner in Indonesia), electrocuted slow lorises typically need emergency life-saving care on arrival, including fluid rehydration, airway management, burn treatments, antibiotics, pain relief and surgical interventions, such as amputation of severely burned limbs.

Lorises that are stabilised are closely monitored and receive round-the-clock nursing care, regular medical check-ups, and behavioural enrichment in their enclosure to support them through their recovery, with the goal of eventual release back to the wild.

Join the Fight

Every slow loris that International Animal Rescue rescues and rehabilitates following electrocution has cost days, weeks, or even months of care. Medical treatment, surgical interventions, veterinary monitoring, nursing care, physical rehabilitation, feeding enrichment and monitoring, education and preparation for release are all painstakingly provided for every single one that they can help. However, they need support to continue our work so that together we can offer every slow loris a second chance.

Help International Animal Rescue in the fight to save electrocuted slow lorises and their homes before it’s too late.

To find out more and support us, please visit https://www.internationalanimalrescue.org/appeal/slow-loris-electrocutions