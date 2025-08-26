Sussex charity launches Beau’s Lifeline Appeal to save a bear after nine years of imprisonment

International Animal Rescue (IAR) has today launched Beau’s Lifeline Appeal, a two-week emergency fundraising campaign to raise £50,000 / $67,500 to cover the urgent rescue, medical treatment, food, enrichment, and lifelong care of Beau – a brown bear who has endured nearly a decade of unimaginable cruelty.

For nine years, Beau was trapped in a barren cage at a spa resort in Armenia. Surrounded by the forest that should have been his home, he could smell it, hear it, and see it, but he was never free to touch it. Instead, visitors to the resort would wander up to his cage, point, laugh, and take selfies, treating his suffering as entertainment.

Despite repeated attempts by IAR and its partners, the resort owner refused to release Beau – until now. Out of the blue, Beau has finally been handed over. After years of exploitation, his captors no longer see a use for him. The reasons are unclear: is he too old, too sick, or simply too broken to amuse tourists any longer? Whatever the motive, Beau has at last been freed from his cage – but his ordeal is far from over.

When rescuers from the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) arrived to move him, they found Beau in appalling condition. His fur was matted with filth, his body weak from years on cold concrete, his spirit scarred by profound neglect. He is now safe at FPWC’s rescue centre, but urgent veterinary assessments and possible MRI scans will determine the full extent of his injuries and trauma.

Beau – a brown bear who has endured nearly a decade of unimaginable cruelty.

Alan Knight OBE, CEO of International Animal Rescue, said:

“Beau has spent almost a decade locked in misery, used as a living prop for tourists. To see him finally free from that cage is a moment of relief – but also of urgency. He has lost nine years of his life, and now he needs us more than ever. With the support of our donors, we can give Beau the medical care and the future he deserves.”

The Beau’s Lifeline Appeal will run from 25th August to 8th September, calling on the public to help raise the funds needed for his rehabilitation. Donations will provide:

Medical treatment – including scans, specialist tests, and ongoing veterinary care

Nutritious food to restore his strength

Enrichment and rehabilitation to ease his psychological trauma

Lifelong care in a safe, natural sanctuary environment

Beau’s story is not unique. Across Armenia and beyond, bears continue to be exploited for profit, displayed as tourist attractions, and kept in cages for entertainment. International Animal Rescue is determined to end this cycle of cruelty – but cannot do it without urgent public support.

To donate and help rewrite Beau’s future, visit: