Sussex charity supporter’s Brighton Racecourse event nears £500,000 raised for Teenage Cancer Trust

A regular fundraiser involving Lewes businessman Richard Soan and hosted by Brighton Racecourse is on its way to raising a huge half a million pounds for the charity, Teenage Cancer Trust.

The recent annual race day for the charity - held at the racecourse and featuring six races - raised almost £60,000 alone and extended Mr. Soan’s support for the charity into its 12th year.

During that time, funds raised at the event now total close to £480,000, putting organisers on track to break through the £500,000 mark next year.

The money raised is used by Teenage Cancer Trust to fund specialist hospital units, nurses and youth workers across the UK that provide age-appropriate care and emotional support to those in need.

2) Jude Solley (left) on stage together with Helen Farquharson and Richard Soan (right). Pic: Teenage Cancer Trust

“Next year, we should hopefully hit a very special landmark and it’s all thanks to the generosity of people who come to the racecourse to support us,” said Mr. Soan, managing director at Richard Soan Roofing Services in Lewes.

“So many people in the area are keen to make the event a success. We had almost 400 attendees this year, which was a record turnout.

“My thanks go to all the organisations who supported the day, because without their support this event could not happen and to those individuals who participated in the auction and especially those who were successful with winning bids.

“Teenage Cancer Trust deserves all the support it can get as and survives on fundraising events and donations.”

1) Businessman Rochard Soan speaks to racegoers at the Teenage Cancer Trust annual race day at Brighton racecourse. Pic: Arena Racing

This year’s event received support from main sponsors, The Encon Group and Knauf UK.

Guests on the day also heard from speaker Jude Solley, 20, from East Sussex, who was 16 when he was diagnosed with Mixed-phenotype acute leukaemia (MPAL).

Jude spoke to guests on the day about the impact of their fundraising, the support he has received from Teenage Cancer Trust, and the unique challenges of being diagnosed with cancer as a teenager.

Helen Farquharson, senior area relationship manager at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “No teenager or young adult should ever have to face cancer alone.

“The money raised will mean that we can continue to provide young people like Jude with expert nurses to support them through treatment, dedicated youth workers to help them cope with anxiety and isolation, and a network of other young people to chat to.

“We’re so grateful to Richard and his sponsors and guests, for putting on this event and for their fantastic support over so many years. Richard’s support makes a huge difference to young people with cancer in Sussex and beyond.”