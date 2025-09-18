Sussex charity urges people to ‘step up for the planet’ and take part in the 2025 Rainforest Run

“It’s the perfect challenge for anyone wanting to start running”, says Jeanette from International Animal Rescue. “Participants can run, jog or walk 5km and raising money is a great motivation to keep going.”

Following last year’s success, with hundreds of participants running, jogging, and walking to raise vital funds, the movement is gaining momentum. Already, over 100 runners are registered for 2025, with more joining daily. So far for the 2025 Rainforest Run, participants have raised £2,180, planted 436 trees, and taken the first steps toward this year’s ambitious fundraising goal.

Team Orangutan Heads Into Action

This year, Team Orangutan will be led by The Kid Conservationist, whose passion and energy inspire young people everywhere to take action for the environment.

Meanwhile, wellness entrepreneur Valerie Orsoni @valerieorsoni will take on the challenge in a spectacular way, leading a team of ten women on The Rainforest Run while trekking through the rainforest to Kilimanjaro’s base camp. Their journey is a powerful symbol of commitment, courage, and solidarity for the planet.

Why It Matters

Rainforests are often described as the lungs of the Earth, absorbing carbon, producing oxygen, and providing a home for millions of species. Yet they are under constant threat from deforestation and climate change. The Rainforest Run gives everyone, everywhere, the chance to be part of the solution.

“By signing up, you’re not just running a distance, you’re running for the future of our planet,” said Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue. “Every step, every pound or dollar raised, and every tree planted brings us closer to protecting ecosystems that sustain life on Earth. We’re thrilled to see so many individuals, families, and teams join this year’s event.”

How It Works

On Sunday 28th September 2025, participants around the world will run, jog, or walk 5k or 10k in their own communities while raising funds to protect rainforests. Whether you’re an individual, part of a group, or even bringing along a four-legged friend, the event is designed for everyone.

Your £10/$13 registration includes:

🌱 A tree planted in the Indonesian rainforest on your behalf

🏅 A personalized “I Planted a Tree” digital certificate

💌 Support and inspiration in the lead-up to the run

👕 A discount on Rainforest Run t-shirts

🌍 Membership in a global movement for change

And when you hit the £50/$64 fundraising target and complete your run, you’ll receive one of our sought-after Rainforest Run medals. Fundraisers reaching £100/$100/€100 or more will also be entered into our free prize draw to win a special IAR bundle.

Sign Up Today – Before It’s Too Late

The Rainforest Run is more than a fitness challenge. It’s an urgent call to protect biodiversity, combat climate change, and safeguard the future for generations to come.

Sign up now at www.therainforestrun.org

