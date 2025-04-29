Sussex churches and Chichester Cathedral to mark 80th Anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The parishes in the Diocese of Chichester, along with Chichester Cathedral, will be joining in commemorations across the country to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day on Thursday 8th May.

There will be services, bell ringing and prayers for peace offered across east and west Sussex including Brighton and Hove.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, said: “VE Day will remind us of what there is to celebrate and what there is to grieve over, as we look back at the history of the last century that has formed us.

“Examples of moral courage in the face of evil and death stand out as a challenge to us still. But we are equally challenged by the loss of so much that was good, in lives cut short or twisted by emotional trauma, and in the destruction of cultural inheritance that can never be replaced.

Chichester Cathedral

“One thing we have yet to learn is the bitter truth that war does not end war. Building peace and justice is an altogether different process, requiring recognition of the truth about ourselves as fallible and limited, and our accountability to each other and to God, our merciful and compassionate creator.”

A key element of the commemoration will be the ringing of church bells at 6:30pm on VE Day. Echoing the sounds that swept across the country in 1945, churches and cathedrals are invited to ring their bells as a collective act of thanksgiving.

Churches across all corners of Sussex will be marking the occasion, including St Mary's, Eastbourne where the church bell ringers will be ringing on VE Day from 6:30pm. At Christ Church, Eastbourne, they will be attempting a quarter peal on Monday 5th, involving two junior ringers, and again on Thursday 8th May, general ringing will take place from 6:15pm.

Amongst other churches who bells will be rung are St Peter's Warbleton, St Peter and St Paul's Hellingly, St Leonard and St Luke’s Seaford , St Peter’s Cowfold, St Andrew’s, Fairlight and St Laurence, Guestling and St Mary's Horsham.

Logo for VE day

Many churches are taking the opportunity of combining the bell ringing with an activity to bring the whole community together, including St. Lukes church, Stone Cross and North Langney church, who will be hosting a Fish and chip supper with poems , a quiz, singing and reminiscing.

All Saints Old Heathfield have been working together with partners on a programme featuring: ‘We’ll meet again’ a programme for the Heathfield community from Thursday 8th May – Sunday 11th May 2025.

It includes the Lighting of the Beacon on Thursday 8th followed by a daily programme in The SPACE at All Saints’ Church which includes ‘Honouring the Heroes’ an evening with Tony Greener and Wing Commander Mike Yule presenting: "Many Finest Hours" - how the RAF blazed a trail to VE Day, followed by a Cheese & Wine event.

The Dean of Chichester Cathedral, The Very Revd Dr Edward Dowler, said, "At Chichester Cathedral, we believe our churches are places where memory is cherished, stories are shared, and communities come together. As we mark 80 years since VE Day, I warmly encourage all to join their local church celebrations, including here at Chichester Cathedral-not only to remember the past, but to find space for reflection and hope for our common future."

The Cathedral will commemorate the historic anniversary with a special service of Choral Evensong at 5:30pm. Sung by the Cathedral Choir, the service will include prayers and music in honour of VE Day, offering a time for reflection and thanksgiving. It will be an opportunity to remember those who served, those who endured the hardships of war, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace.

Following the service, the Cathedral's band of bellringers will mark the occasion with a session of bell ringing from 6:30pm, filling the city with the sound of remembrance and celebration for approximately 45 minutes.

All are welcome to join this special act of remembrance and unity.

You can find out what your local church is planning by searching A church Near You.

