Sussex colleagues raise more than £63,000 for mental health charity Mind

Tesco colleagues across Sussex helped to raise awareness and thousands of pounds for the mental health charity Mind.

The intrepid Tesco colleagues joined up with others from across the South of England to walk 12 miles of the Jurassic Coast, from Lulworth Cove to The Ship Inn in Weymouth.

The initial target of £25,000 was smashed as colleagues, customers, family and friends donated more than twice that amount to the cause – totalling more than £63,000.

Ian Thirlwell, Area Manager at Tesco, said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the support for this campaign and how our colleagues have come together to support such an important cause.

“We all know the importance of providing mental health support and nobody should go without the support that they need. This is an issue that close to my heart and why we were so keen to support the charity Mind.

“At Tesco we work hard to ensure colleagues have the support in physical and mental health that they need.