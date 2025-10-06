Sussex County FA backs Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign, calling on parents in Sussex to play their part

Sussex County FA and the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) are calling on parents and carers across Sussex to get involved in Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week (6–12 October 2025).

The annual campaign highlights the vital role parents play in their child’s sporting journey and encourages open conversations about the kind of support that helps children feel safe, confident and able to enjoy themselves.

In 2024/25, the NSPCC Helpline dealt with 623 contacts from adults concerned about a child’s welfare in a sports setting – an increase of 47 per cent on the previous year.

With more than five million children and young people regularly taking part in activities outside of school, the NSPCC says it is essential that clubs, coaches and parents work together to ensure every child has a safe and positive sporting experience.

Sussex County FA CEO, Thomas Lyons, said: "Every child deserves to feel safe, supported and inspired when they step onto the pitch or take part in any sport. Parents and carers play a crucial role in shaping those experiences, and that’s why this campaign is so important.

“By working together as families, coaches, clubs and governing bodies, we can make sure that sport across Sussex remains a place where young people can grow in confidence, build friendships and, most importantly, enjoy themselves."

Backed nationally by Premier League icon and football pundit Alan Shearer, international swimmer Michael Gunning, England rugby sevens player and Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley (Fury), Newcastle United forward Shania Hayles and sports bodies including British Judo, British Volleyball and British Triathlon, this year’s theme Play Your Part asks parents to consider how they support their child before, during and after sport.

At the heart of this year’s campaign is a new video, launching on 6 October, which features children and parents talking about what kind of support makes the biggest difference.

Parents can also download a set of conversation starter questions to help them talk with their own child about what support works for them, while clubs can also access free resources to promote the campaign from the CPSU website.

Rachael Barker, Head of the CPSU, said: “The part a parent plays in their child’s sport can shape how they feel about themselves and their sport for years to come. This campaign gives parents the confidence to start conversations with their children, to listen, and to keep sport fun, respectful and safe.”

The campaign is also being accompanied by Lifelong Play, a new poem shared by athletes and ambassadors across social media, highlighting the lasting impact of positive parenting in sport which you can watch here.

Clubs, schools and community organisations in Sussex are being encouraged to add the campaign to their calendars, share the video, display posters in venues and distribute resources to parents. The NSPCC hopes these tools will make it easier for families to focus on encouragement, respect and fun, rather than results or pressure.