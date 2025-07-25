Sussex cowboys raising money for men's mental health

This weekend, a group of six of us will be walking from Brighton to Bexhill, carrying a 150kg weight across country for more than 25 hours straight with no sleep. It’s a brutal challenge – but there’s a message behind it: the weight we’re carrying represents the mental burden that many men silently carry every day by not speaking up.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To grab attention and raise a few smiles along the way, we’ll be doing the whole thing dressed in cowboy chaps, hats, and budgie smugglers. It’s light-hearted on the outside, but underpinned by a very real and serious cause: encouraging men to talk, ask for help, and realise they’re not alone.

This challenge is part of Chaps For Chaps, our grassroots men’s mental health initiative. Last year, we raised over £5,000, and this year we’re aiming to beat that. Every penny goes towards funding therapy sessions for men who can’t afford it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are six of us taking part: four carrying at a time, with two resting, rotating continuously from Brighton to Bexhill. It’s physically and mentally demanding — but that’s exactly the point.

4 out 6 of the Chaps

You can find more about us here:

🔗 Website: https://tr.ee/_-ynK-mSoX

📸 Instagram: @chapsforchaps