Sussex cowboys raising money for men's mental health
To grab attention and raise a few smiles along the way, we’ll be doing the whole thing dressed in cowboy chaps, hats, and budgie smugglers. It’s light-hearted on the outside, but underpinned by a very real and serious cause: encouraging men to talk, ask for help, and realise they’re not alone.
This challenge is part of Chaps For Chaps, our grassroots men’s mental health initiative. Last year, we raised over £5,000, and this year we’re aiming to beat that. Every penny goes towards funding therapy sessions for men who can’t afford it.
There are six of us taking part: four carrying at a time, with two resting, rotating continuously from Brighton to Bexhill. It’s physically and mentally demanding — but that’s exactly the point.
You can find more about us here:
🔗 Website: https://tr.ee/_-ynK-mSoX
📸 Instagram: @chapsforchaps