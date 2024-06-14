Sussex Day 2024: Photo Competition winners revealed
Kevin Richmond, CEO of Sussex Community Foundation said: “Sussex Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the best of our county and for us at the Foundation, that means our amazing network of small charities and community groups and the dedicated people behind them. We want to congratulate our four winners whose images show some of the incredible community and voluntary work making Sussex a better place to live for everyone.”
The four winning entries, one for each of Sussex Community Foundation’s funding priorities, will all receive £150 to support their work. The winners are:
Funding priority: Tackling Poverty
Horsham Matters
The charity provides services to support local people experiencing food and fuel poverty, including running the Horsham District Foodbank.
Funding priority: Improving Health
Soundcastle
Providing support for vulnerable communities across Sussex through transformational music programmes that increase confidence, enhance wellbeing and bring people together.
Funding priority: Reaching Potential
Education Futures Trust
This charity provides support and learning tailored to improve the life chances of vulnerable children and adults, particularly in Hastings.
Funding priority: Acting on Climate
Sussex Green Living
The charity engages and inspires Sussex people on green living through education and outreach activities, recycling initiatives and pop-up repair cafes.
Sussex Community Foundation works with Sussex people and businesses who want to support their local communities and ensure donations reach the people that need them most. Find out more here.
