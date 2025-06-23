Sussex Day event a great success for Hailsham Town Council and local community

The free community celebration, held from 8.30am to 1pm, showcased the very best of local culture and heritage, featuring a bustling market, live entertainment, children’s activities and stalls from a variety of local organisations.

Market-goers explored stalls offering handcrafted rums from The Rum Infusionist, floral arrangements by Misty Acres, vintage-style sweets from Scrumdiddlyumptious, vinyl records from Create Records and handmade children's clothing from Dreamweaver Kids. Community groups such as Hailsham Lions, Hailsham & District U3A, the Hailsham Old Pavilion Society and Hailsham Foodbank provided engaging activities and fundraising opportunities.

The entertainment schedule featured maypole dancing by local brownies, choir performances from Grovelands Community Primary School, and a crowd-pleasing set from folk band Ceol Na Mara. Children were kept smiling with face painting by Lilipops, and Hailsham FM broadcast live throughout the morning, adding to the lively atmosphere.

"Hailsham Town Council's Sussex Day event was a real celebration of everything that makes Hailsham - and Sussex - such a special place to live," said Town Mayor, Cllr Chris Bryant. "The community spirit on display was truly heartwarming, with people of all ages coming together to enjoy music, food, crafts and good company."

"We're especially grateful to the local traders and community groups who helped make the day a success. Whether a regular market presence or a first-time stallholder, each brought something unique to the celebration."

Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Colin Mitchell commented: "It was brilliant to see so many people enjoying themselves and taking pride in our local heritage. Events like this really highlight the importance of community and belonging, and I’m proud that Hailsham Town Council can play a part in that."

"From the music and entertainment to the local stalls and family activities, there was something for everyone – and the positive atmosphere was truly uplifting. I'd like to thank everyone who helped organise the event and all those who came along to support it. It's days like these that remind us how special Hailsham is."

Sussex Day, held annually on 16th June, marks the feast day of St Richard of Chichester - the county's patron saint - and celebrates the heritage, culture and identity of historic Sussex. Hailsham’s event, held the following weekend, embraced the occasion with enthusiasm and community spirit.

For more information on future community events organised by Hailsham Town Council, please call 01323 841702 or email [email protected].

