Sussex deserves strong leadership: Cllr Paul Marshall announces bid for Conservative nomination for Mayor of Sussex

West Sussex Leader pledges bold, experienced leadership to secure a brighter future for all 1.7 million Sussex residents

Cllr Paul Marshall, the current Leader of West Sussex County Council, has today announced his intention to seek the Conservative Party nomination to become the first directly elected Mayor of Sussex in 2026.

Drawing on a lifetime of overcoming adversity and a proven record of delivering results, Paul pledges to lead Sussex into a new era of economic growth, opportunity, and strong community leadership.

“Sussex is a region of enormous potential, but we need bold, experienced leadership to unlock it,” said Cllr Paul Marshall. “I am ready to lead with action, not words—focusing on the decisions and delivery that will truly make a difference to people’s lives.”

As Leader of West Sussex since 2019, Paul Marshall has overseen a £2 billion revenue budget and an £800 million capital programme, supporting a population of over 900,000 in West Sussex alone. Under his leadership, the council has remained financially resilient, invested in vital services, supported local businesses, and delivered major infrastructure improvements.

With Sussex facing important demographic and economic challenges—including rising housing demand and the need for critical infrastructure investment—Cllr Marshall is focused on practical solutions that secure long-term prosperity.

“Our older generation plays a vital role in the life of Sussex, enriching our communities and contributing to our thriving voluntary and social sectors,” he said. “We are proud that Sussex is a place where people choose to enjoy their later years. But to sustain a vibrant economy for the future, we must also create the right opportunities to attract and retain working-age people—helping young families settle here, building successful careers, and ensuring the next generation can flourish.”

“My priority will be to ensure that roads, schools, health services, and public transport are properly aligned to support new affordable and market housing. This is about building balanced, thriving communities that work for everyone—young and old alike.”

Cllr Marshall also highlighted that delivering the outputs of the Mayoral role requires strong local government knowledge and a proven track record of leadership. “This role is not just about vision—it’s about delivery. To truly unlock the benefits this role can bring for Sussex, we need someone who understands how to navigate complex public services, work effectively with local councils and partners, and deliver tangible outcomes that improve lives.”

A local government councillor since 2015, Cllr Marshall brings both the experience and energy needed for this critical role.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape Sussex’s future. I am seeking the Conservative nomination to lead with clarity, ambition, and a relentless focus on delivering results for every resident of our great county.”