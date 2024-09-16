Sussex 'eco dentist' wins international award for trailblazing practice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dr Davinder Raju, aka the eco dentist, has been recognised by the World Dental Federation for his trailblazing approach to sustainability showcased at the Dove Holistic Dental Centre, the Bognor Regis dental practice he established in 2017.

Sustainability is at the heart of the practice, from on-site energy generation delivered by 34 solar panels and infrared heating to eco-friendly materials and equipment.

More and more patients are looking for eco-friendly healthcare with a significant proportion of millennials and Gen Z who feel sustainability is a priority issue for them. This is backed up by a recent survey at Dove Holistic Dental Centre which revealed 94% of their patients would recommend the practice based on its environmentally friendly approach.

Karina Perilli is a pro-environment entrepreneur from Sussex and has been a patient of the practice for more than ten years and says it highly deserves the award. “Dr Raju is inspiring because of his passion for sustainability. He is dedicated to making his community a better place, which in turn makes the world a better place.”

Davinder Raju and his wife Subpreet with the award for the Dove Holistic Dental Centre.

Val and Chris Cooper, from Elmer in Sussex, are both retired and patients of the practice and Val, says: “Sustainability and the environment matter hugely to both of us and impacts our day-to-day decisions. Why not extend this to your teeth?”

Chris added: “Around six years ago I broke a tooth, I kept the piece of tooth and took it to my appointment. Davinder, with careful expertise, managed to repair the tooth and it’s still there today. This is minimal invasive dentistry at its very best!”

Speaking about receiving the FDI Sustainability Award, Dr Raju says: “When my wife Subpreet and I set up the dental practice, we were driven to innovate ways in which we could improve the health of both patients and the environment. It means so much to us both to be honoured by the World Dental Federation (FDI) and to see the Dove Holistic Dental Centre recognised on a global stage.”

The Dove Holistic Dental Centre is the inspiration for Greener Dentistry Global, a sustainability hub and accreditation scheme for the dental profession. Dr Raju and his wife Subpreet launched the membership scheme to enable all dentists to minimise their environmental footprint.

The FDI is the principal representative body for more than 1m dentists worldwide and has the promotion of environmental sustainability as one of its key objectives.

Dr Raju is donating his 1000 Swiss Francs prize money from the FDI to the Greener Dentistry Global reforestation programme. The programme supports the planting of fruit trees in poor areas of the world to help those communities generate a livelihood.