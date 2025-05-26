Sussex Egyptology Society: double lecture in Horsham

By Tammie CookDuncan
Contributor
Published 26th May 2025, 20:45 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 12:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sussex Egyptology Society is delighted to present not one - but two - lectures in June!

Egyptologist's Dr Renee Friedman and Vivian Davies will be heading to Horsham on Saturday 28th June to present this double lecture. Dr Friedman will be telling us about animal burials in Hierakonpolis, how some of the animals depicted were later depicted as gods and goddesses and how the animals were perceived in real life.

Vivian will be describing his work at Elkab, pharaonic site and cult centre of the vulture goddess, Nekhbet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No need to book - simply turn up and pay on the door! £5 entrance - refundable against membership fees if you subsequently join Sussex Egyptology Society.

Saturday 28th June, 2-4:30pm, Business & Enterprise Centre, Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham, West Sussex, RH13 5NT.

Further information: www.egyptology-uk.com

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice