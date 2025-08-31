Sussex Egyptology Society - what do we really know about the Old Kingdom?

Geologist and author, Colin Reader, comes to Horsham to tell us about his findings on the Old Kingdom - ancient Egypt's early Pharaonic period and suggests we perhaps don't know as much as we think we do! He also looks at what the later kingdoms knew of their predecessors

Join Sussex Egyptology Society as they welcome Colin Reader, author of A Gift of Geology: Ancient Egyptian Landscapes and Monuments to talk about the Old Kingdom as he demonstrates that we perhaps don't know quite as much as we thought we did about this period.

Saturday 20th September, 2-4:30pm, at the Business and Enterprise Centre, Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham, RH13 5NT. No need to book - simply turn up! Cost for non-members is £5 (refundable against membership fees if you subsequently join the Society). For more information, please see: www.egyptology-uk.com