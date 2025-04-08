Sussex Emmaus and Friends of Easthill Park team up for a giant Easter egg hunt in Portslade Village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homelessness charity Sussex Emmaus has partnered with the Friends of Easthill Park to bring a giant Easter Egg Hunt to Old Portslade Village.

Participants can pick up a map to track down chocolate eggs or a lucky dip prize, while the Easter Bunny will make a special appearance to delight young egg hunters at the event on Saturday 12 April. The hunt begins at Easthill Park in Portslade, with a trail leading towards the Sussex Emmaus site via the Manor Road entrance. The Friends of Easthill Park will also be giving away a café voucher as part of the festivities, and Sussex Emmaus is helping the Easter Bunny hide eggs for participants to find. Volunteers from local business IMEX have helped decorate the Sussex Emmaus site with Easter decorations for the occasion.

Sussex Emmaus, based in Portslade, provides a home, meaningful work opportunities, and tailored support for up to 58 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion. Through its social enterprises and strong community life, the charity offers more than just a place to stay - it helps individuals rebuild their lives and regain independence.

Easthill Park, known for its beautiful walled garden filled with mature shrubs and herbaceous borders, serves as the perfect starting point for this fun-filled event.

Sussex Emmaus and Friends of Easthill Park Easter Egg Hunt

Nicki Dashwood, Volunteer Coordinator at Sussex Emmaus, said, “The giant Easter Egg Hunt is a lovely way for the community to come together and enjoy some family fun over the Easter holiday. We’re thrilled to partner with the Friends of Easthill Park to make this event possible. Our companions, staff, volunteers, and, of course, the Easter Bunny, look forward to welcoming everyone on the day. Our café and shops will also be open for visitors to explore and enjoy.”

The Easter Egg Hunt takes place on Saturday, 12 April, from 10am to 2pm, beginning at Easthill Park, Easthill Way, Portslade, BN41 2FA, and finishing at Sussex Emmaus, Drove Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 2PA.

For more information about Sussex Emmaus and its work, please visit https://www.emmausbrighton.co.uk/