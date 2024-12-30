Sussex farmers support NFU banner campaign in drive to scrap family farm tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Farmers in Sussex are amplifying the NFU’s campaign against the family farm tax that threatens food production and rural businesses putting banners up across the region.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NFU, in collaboration with farming unions NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland and the Ulster Farmers’ Union, has stepped up its #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign with a national display of solidarity – the Big Banner Day.

Roadside and gate banners are being displayed across the country now and into January to amplify the message that the proposed changes to inheritance tax threaten the future of family farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex farmer Caroline Harriott has displayed a Stop the Family Farm Tax sign by the A27 at Sompting, near Worthing, close to her mixed rented farm and pumpkin field.

West Sussex farmer Caroline Harriott.

Mrs Harriott, who is NFU West Sussex Council Representative, said: “This family farm tax threatens to devastate rural economies and rip the heart out of rural communities as well as seriously impact British farmers’ efforts to deliver national food security.

“Farmers are proudly displaying these banners as part of the NFU’s ongoing campaign to overturn this family farm tax and we are amplifying our message to politicians and the public.

“This is the next step following the mass lobby in London and other events over December and will act as a strong visual presence to keep the political pressure up on MPs and remind people of the campaign against this insidious tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The changes proposed are huge, both devastating financially to farmers as well as being based on flawed data.”

The Stop the Family Farm Tax banner by the A27 at Sompting, West Sussex.

In the East of England, the banners can be seen from main roads such as the A1M and M25 to busy rail lines including the Gatwick Express.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “The Big Banner Day is a powerful visual reminder to the government that our fight to protect family farms is far from over.

“These tax changes are unjust, based on flawed data and risk destroying the very backbone of British agriculture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Family farms have been at the heart of our rural communities for generations, producing high-quality food, supporting local communities and maintaining the beautiful landscapes we all value. The proposed changes threaten not just individual farming families, but the future of the heritage and traditions of an entire way of life.”

To support the campaign, car stickers will also be available to boost visibility even further, allowing supporters to spread awareness wherever they travel and reinforce the call for action among the wider public.

Mr Bradhsaw added: “Only a combination of public support and political pressure will lead to a change in this damaging policy. The NFU is in a unique position to apply that pressure, bringing together stakeholders from across the country, coordinating efforts across all the home nations and leading a campaign to highlight the importance of protecting British family farms.

“We owe it to our farming families and to future generations to ensure these damaging proposals don’t undermine the future of food production. This is a fight we will not abandon, and we need everyone to stand with us.”